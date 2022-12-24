WHEN AM PRESIDENT I WILL ENCOURAGE HAMMERING FOR ENJOYMENT AND PROCREATION AS WELL AS ABOLISH PILLS-TAYALI.

Zambia’s biggest opposition leader of EEP party Mr Chilufya Tayali wrote below:

“Imwee, bikeniko amano kukufyala, our population is just at 19,610,769. We need numbers to grow the economy. So, guys start hammering, we increase the numbers as soon as possible.

Actually I need one or two more children before I am 50 years old.

You can’t have a big economy with a small population because a big population is both a resource and a market.

Don’t listen to Whites who are giving you pills and other contraception, including castration to suppress population growth, for their own ulterior motives.

When I will be President I will encourage hammering for enjoyment and procreation as well as abolish pills and all other forms of contraceptives.

You can say whatever you want but sexually starved (not self-denial for religious reasons) people are a big problem in society, they have emotional imbalances.

Psychologically, people with good sex life are happy than those who don’t get some in right quantity and on the right spot.

Of course I am writing this for adults and married couples, so don’t accuse me of promoting promiscuity.”