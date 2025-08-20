Editor’s Notes | When Facts Wear the Mask of Propaganda: The Mwamba Paradox



Serving truths so rich and undeniable that half-baked minds choke on their own confusion!





…When he speaks, he does not offer idle chatter; he lays forth evidence with such clarity and weight that the unprepared mind may flounder, bewildered by the force of logic….





In observing the continuing drumbeat against Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, one cannot help but notice how easily repetition masquerades as truth. Having known him personally, it becomes clear that he is no mere spinner of words, but a craftsman of thought – a political surgeon whose scalpel of reason slices through ignorance with measured precision.





When he speaks, he does not offer idle chatter; he lays forth evidence with such clarity and weight that the unprepared mind may flounder, bewildered by the force of logic. And yet, there remains a gallery of half-baked intellectuals, squinting as though the very sun were being put on trial, their discomfort revealing more about themselves than the subject of their scrutiny.





Psychologists have named this phenomenon the “illusion of truth”: repeat a falsehood often enough, and it takes on the patina of fact. In the absence of capable minds to challenge him, certain quarters of the UPND media have fallen back on this very tactic, seeking to reshape his character not through reason, but through relentless repetition.





And still, wisdom persists: a prophet is never without honour, save in the company of the blind who refuse to see. Perhaps it is time we turn our gaze from the messenger to the message, lest we allow ourselves to be ensnared by the comforting, yet corrosive, fallacy of ad hominem attacks. In truth, the mind that wrestles with fact – even uncomfortably – is far richer than one that feasts on repeated fiction.





