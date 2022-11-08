WHEN I BECOME PRESIDENT, WE WILL REFINE THIS COUNTRY

….currently, there is too much disunity – Greyford Monde

Lusaka…. Tuesday, November 8, 2022

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) party presidential aspirant Greyford Monde has expressed optimism towards refining the country once he becomes Republican President.

Hon Monde bemoans the level of disunity Zambia has been subjected to under the UPND government and has assured Zambians that he will unify the country.

Asked what he would bring to the table in the PF, Hon Monde, who is the product of the rebranding that the party has been going through said he will ensure that the party remains united.

He said this when he featured on Mellenium Radio’s “The Interview” today.

“The moment I become PF president, we’ll make sure that we unify the party. And this unity I’m talking about will go beyond just a political party. So in the party we’ll invite other former party members that left. Some of them have formed political parties, we’ll invite them to come back home. We are going to talk to those ones that are not active to come back home,” he said.

“We will take divergent views from the people. We will listen to the people. The people will be leading. We are going to do servant leadership, true servant leadership. When I become president, we will refine this country. There is too much disunity in this country.”

And the contender said none of the eight (😎 of the people that applied for the top PF job is stronger than the party. He also said that PF is the most loved party in the country.

Hon Monde prayed that he should be the one to be chosen as the party president.

“That must he made very clear. I can tell you that this party is so loved to an extent you can even see people who don’t wish us well thought that there would be no candidate vying for the position of the PF president. And I can tell you the history of this country, it is the first time that you’ve had an opposition political party with eight strong contestants for this position, it’s the first time. The last time that you saw many candidates would be for governments in power,” he said.

“If any of the eight of us was stronger than the PF, they would have gone to form their own political party. The reason they didn’t form their own political parties is because they know that the vehicle that can make them win is the PF. When we come back from this convention we will come out stronger because then we will have seven supporting one.”