“When I was the mayor of Johannesburg,  Helen Zille asked me to stop providing services to poor communitie”-Herman Mashaba

“When I was the mayor of Johannesburg, Helen Zille asked me to stop providing services to poor communities‼️”_ Herman Mashaba





“This is the same thing the DA is doing in Cape Town. They dont care about poor communities and black communities. And now that same €vil Hellen wants to be the mayor of Johannesburg so she can make the poor more poor and the rich more richer”_ said Herman Mashaba





The ActionSA president Herman Mashaba is known for his great work as the former mayor of Johannesburg. Many Illegal foreigners got deported when he was in power, many sections of Johannesburg were getting cleaned and fixed, services were provided in both rich and poor communities. Herman passed his leadership skills down to Dr Nasiphi Moya who is now the mayor of Thswane.





But Helen Zille and the ANC teamed up to get rid of Herman Mashaba. Realizing what they were up to, Herman voluntarily quit his responsibilities as the mayor because they would have cooked up lies against him just to get rid of him the hard way, the same way Helen Zille and the DA is doing now with Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya.





Helen Zille is just as €vil as Julius Malema and Cyril Ramaphosa.