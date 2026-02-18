When Parliament dissolves, PF will also dissolve into Tonse Alliance and UPND-Shakafuswa

WHEN PARLEY DISSOLVES, PF WILL ALSO DISSOLVE INTO TONSE, UPND – SHAKAFUSWA



MANDEVU PF MP Christopher Shakafuswa says there is no PF to talk about, adding that not even a fake convention can salvage it.



Shakafuswa says when Parliament is dissolved, a lot of PF MPs will leave for either Tonse or UPND.



Meanwhile, Shakafuswa has accused Emmanuel Mwamba of being against the PF convention from the beginning, adding that he just loves being called PF presidential aspirant.





In a recent statement, Mwamba, who is PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson, said party leaders endorsing presidential candidates who are no longer PF members, in reference to Brian Mundubile, would be immediately replaced.



Reacting to that in an interview, Shakafuswa, who is rallying behind Mundubile, said the legitimate PF was with Robert Chabinga, who didn’t have the grassroots.





He added that clinging to PF, which was just a shell, was like clinging to a dead horse.



“There is no PF to talk about. Look, the PF is being held by Chabinga. The PF has been paralysed since Miles Sampa held that convention, which culminated in him giving the leadership to Chabinga. So, on the face value, you have [Given] Lubinda and group, you have Makebi [Zulu] group, you have others. So, where is the PF? The PF is with Chabinga, and Chabinga does not have the grassroots. So, you find that Chabinga is holding the papers and the PF is neither here nor there. This is why I’m saying it’s not there. Tomorrow, when we get dissolved as Parliament, you find that what I’m saying is a reality, because today we’re talking about PF because of the members of parliament in the House. So, once Parliament is dissolved, there won’t be any PF to talk about anymore,” he said.





“There is no PF. You mobilise as PF, who has the papers? Which membership does Chabinga have? So it’s like you’re clinging to a dead horse. When Parliament is dissolved, that’s when you realise that PF is actually a shell. Because most of the members of parliament will go to Tonse. Most of the members of parliament will go to UPND. And those that may want to retire will retire. And so, who are you going to quote as members of parliament for PF? Obviously, that’s Chabinga”.





On the purported delegate list the party was coming up with for the convention, Shakafuswa said maybe it was for a PF convention in the diaspora.



“What list? There is a court matter. There’s an injunction that was adjudged by the judge in Kabwe to stop all activities until the court matters are determined. So, what is Mwamba talking about? Which party list is he going to make in America? Unless he’s saying that they’re going to have a convention from America, a PF convention in the diaspora,” he said.





Shakafuswa said the convention being planned by the Given Lubinda-led PF would just be a reloaded version of the 2023 Sampa convention.



“When I talked about jokers, I meant that last time. And for now, there’s no time to salvage what is the remnant of the PF, the time has gone. Nothing that they will do in terms of coming up with a fake delegate list, coming up with a fake convention, it will just be like the Miles Sampa thing, maybe reloaded. We asked that people reconcile so that we can do one thing, they refused. The people who are unpopular have been holding the PF to ransom. And so, we’ve left them to say, ‘okay, you operate alone.’ People have left them to operate the way they want. And now they are crying that those who’ve left have expelled themselves. No, people have just left,” he said.





“And right now, what is remaining is just a shell of Lubinda, Miles Sampa, and a group of some lunatics that Miles came with. Because some of the people that Miles brought, you find that he brought thugs and some lunatics, and they were awarded to be members of the Central Committee”.



Shakafuswa also wondered why Miles Sampa was “always awarded for misbehaving”.



“So sometimes, when I don’t have anything to do, I even say when I grow up, I want to be like Miles Sampa. You misbehave, you’re awarded. You remember Miles misbehaved during the 2016 election? He later came back. He was awarded as Mayor. This time, he misbehaved, went and did an illegal convention again. He was rewarded leader of opposition, member of Central Committee, and now an illegal Secretary General. So you ask yourself, the actions that Miles has been taking, doing an illegal convention, did it have the blessings of Lubinda?” Shakafuswa wondered.





“You ask yourself, since Miles is always getting rewarded, he comes back, he’s given leader of opposition by Lubinda. He comes back, he’s given to act as Secretary General. So now we are wondering, were these people in a pact? Was Miles acting alone? Or was the whole group that is now siding with Miles actually planning together with him?”





He further accused Mwamba of being against the convention, adding that he probably uses the title of PF presidential aspirant to survive.



“Mwamba just loves the status quo as a PF presidential aspirant, that’s all. Perhaps that is the way he’s surviving, to mobilise using an aspiring candidate [title]. Because there’s no sane person who just wants to continue aspiring and aspiring. And when you call for the convention, Mwamba has been anti-convention, even before Miles Sampa actually did the rubbish that he did. It’s because of people like Mwamba who held on to the party so that we don’t have a convention. Mwamba was very against the party rebranding and having its convention from the beginning, him and Nakacinda. That’s how come Miles Sampa got irritated and did what he did,” said Shakafuswa.





“So for Mwamba, I’m almost made to conclude that that is perhaps the way he survives, by fundraising using being perpetually a PF presidential contender. Because it’s not normal. It’s not normal that you’re a presidential candidate who doesn’t want to go to elections. You pay K200,000, but every time you talk about the convention, Mwamba has always been anti-convention”.



News Diggers