EDITOR’S CHOICE – WHEN PEOPLE ARE DETERMINED TO SEE CHANGE, NOTHING CAN STOP THEM





By Kennedy. K Mambwe



Let me begin by congratulating the people of Malawi for their unequivocal, unapologetic and emphatic victory that has ended President Lazarus Chakwera’s one term grip on power. The final result hasn’t been called, but it’s not much to overturn the status quo.





The Malawi story is a testament that when people are determined to see change, no amount of manipulation, deceit or propaganda an stop them.





A number of things worked against Chakwera. Despite being an eloquent speaker who charmed his way to power using flowery language, Malawian voters wanted results, not accent, not grammar!





The economy performed dismally under Chakwera to the extent that despite being more energetic and 15 years younger than the President elect, Malawian cast a protest vote that placed their confidence in steady hands of an 85 year old Peter Mutharika, who has once held power in that country. Experience in public service matters, Malawians have led the way and spoken loudly.





Despite packing the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) with personalities closely associated with his Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and thought he could control, the power of voters spoke louder than patronage, louder than blind partisan loyalty.





The untimely and suspicious death of Saulos Chilima in that fateful crash also weighed heavily on the minds and consciousness of Malawian voters.





The result was expected. Malawian voters have metted out their admirablable verdict to retire an eloquent, flamboyant and energetic Chakwera as a one term President for his failure to deliver on many of his Government’s campaign promises.





The parallels are too much to gross over for Zambia where, people continue to raise questions about the ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis and another Commissioner, Mcdonald Chipenzi, both of whom are well known supporters of the ruling party.





Next year on August 13, Zambian voters will put the UPND to a similar test. For now, all we can say is congratulations to Malawi once again.

– KBN TV