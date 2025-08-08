When people say I can’t win presidential election, I laugh it off – Kang’ombe

KAMFINSA Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe says being told he cannot win an election is nothing new as he has heard that line since he was 21 and dared to run for councillor while still a student.

Now 40, Kang’ombe said he is once again hearing familiar criticism after announcing that he is considering contesting the presidency in next year’s general election.

But just like two decades ago, the youthful MP stated that he was not deterred.

He recalled how in 2006, as a third year engineering student at the Copperbelt University, he walked into Radio Ichengelo with no campaign funds but a bold plan to run for councillor in Riverside Ward.

He told the radio station that he couldn’t afford airtime but he was in need of it and the station gave it to him for free.

Kang’ombe revealed that at first, his mother was against the idea of her 21 year old son joining politics and after some time, she was convinced and his father eventually gave him K2,000 to help him campaign.

He said he went on to win and made history by being elected councillor as a student in Zambia.

Since then, Kang’ombe has served two terms as councillor, a term as Kitwe mayor and currently holds the Kamfinsa parliamentary seat, which he won in 2021.

He also served as president of all local authorities across the country.

Now, he is weighing his next political move of whether to recontest his parliamentary seat or take a shot at the presidency.

Kang’ombe expressed belief that leadership requires more than just money or age but it requires ideas that resonate with the people around you.

“I have heard people tell me, Christopher you can’t win an election because you are young and I laugh it off. I would walk into Radio Ichengelo and told them that I don’t have money for a radio programme, I’m only 21 years and I want to stand as a councilor and that’s how I was given free airtime at radio Ichengelo.”

“I was 21 and I had the enegy to walk. [I have] been hearing the argument that I’m too young for certain positions and I laugh it off. Because I hear it. I have hard people say I can’t win because I’m young and that I don’t have logistics. I don’t think it’s just logistics that can make you win an election. You must have a message that resonates with the people,” he explained.

He said he has always drawn strength from being underestimated.

“I like it when people don’t pay attention to me. I like being underrated. When people praise you, you become complacent. When they demoralise you, it encourages you to work hard and prove them wrong,” he said on SML TV.

He insisted that Zambia has many qualified citizens with ideas that could transform sectors like health and education but many of them lack the confidence to step forward.

“What we need is to give Zambians enough options. People should be able to say, here’s another candidate, let’s assess his strengths and weaknesses,” he said.

“There is so much wisdom and ideas out there. Some of the things I debate, it’s people who give me the wisdom. When people tell you that you can be a president but not now, it fuels you to do better. I don’t get discouraged by criticism.”

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, August 8, 2025