When Political Desperation Replaces Facts, It Equals Shakafuswa’s Clueless Rants on Energy Crisis



By Magret Mwanza



Ephraim Shakafuswa’s open letter to the UPND government regarding the energy situation in Zambia is a classic case of political grandstanding without substance. While it is easy to sit on the sidelines and throw accusations, real leadership requires an understanding of the facts, an appreciation of the challenges, and a commitment to pragmatic solutions. Unfortunately, Shakafuswa’s letter is devoid of all three.





The most glaring omission in his argument is the severe drought that has devastated Zambia’s hydropower generation capacity. This is not a crisis of UPND’s making; it is a direct consequence of climate change, which has drastically reduced water levels in the country’s major reservoirs. Kariba Dam, which supplies a significant portion of Zambia’s electricity, has been operating below capacity due to insufficient water inflow. Instead of acknowledging this indisputable fact, Shakafuswa conveniently ignores it, preferring to peddle political rhetoric.





Shakafuswa further accuses the government of exporting electricity while Zambians endure load shedding. This is a misleading and simplistic argument. Electricity trading is a standard practice in the energy sector. Zambia, like many other countries, has long-term power supply agreements with neighboring nations, which cannot simply be terminated overnight without severe financial and diplomatic consequences. These contracts generate revenue that supports infrastructure development and maintenance, something Shakafuswa conveniently forgets.



Additionally, the government’s decision to import electricity is not a contradiction but a necessary measure to mitigate the effects of the power deficit. Zambia imports power to bridge the shortfall caused by low hydropower generation—something that should be seen as a responsible intervention rather than a failure. Instead of applauding efforts to keep businesses running and prevent a total blackout, Shakafuswa mocks the government for taking decisive action.





Shakafuswa’s opposition to ZESCO’s proposed tariff hikes reflects either a lack of economic understanding or a deliberate attempt to mislead the public. The reality is that Zambia’s energy infrastructure has suffered from years of neglect, and if the country is to transition to a stable power supply, investment is required. Tariff adjustments are a necessary evil to ensure the sustainability of the sector.





For years, electricity tariffs in Zambia have remained artificially low, leading to financial strain on ZESCO and discouraging private investment in energy generation. Without cost-reflective tariffs, Zambia will struggle to attract investment in renewable energy solutions, which Shakafuswa himself ironically advocates for. The government is not imposing tariff hikes simply for the sake of it; rather, it is creating an environment where Zambia can develop a stable and self-sufficient energy sector.





While Shakafuswa pays lip service to the need for renewable energy, he seems oblivious to the fact that the UPND government is already implementing initiatives in this space. The administration has prioritized the expansion of solar and wind power projects to reduce reliance on hydropower. Deals have already been signed with independent power producers (IPPs) to accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energy.



It is hypocritical for Shakafuswa to demand action on renewable energy while ignoring the investments already being made. Does he expect solar farms to be built overnight? Rome was not built in a day, and neither is an energy transition. Instead of making baseless accusations, he should acknowledge that the government is taking tangible steps toward a sustainable energy future.





Shakafuswa claims that the government is wasting time on political rallies and by-elections instead of solving Zambia’s problems. But let’s be clear—governance does not stop because there are elections. The UPND is a ruling party, and part of its mandate is to ensure political continuity and electoral participation. Attending by-elections does not mean the government is not working.



Moreover, if Shakafuswa is truly concerned about political distractions, he should look in the mirror. His own statement is nothing but a political stunt designed to score cheap points rather than offer solutions. If he were genuinely interested in addressing the energy crisis, he would be engaging constructively with policymakers instead of issuing public statements filled with half-truths and misrepresentations.





Tonse Alliance should spend its energy celebrating the Petauke by-election win instead of engaging in political noise. It is evident that their attempts to discredit UPND are driven by political desperation rather than genuine concern for Zambians. The government remains committed to delivering lasting energy solutions, and no amount of baseless criticism will change the fact that progress is being made.





Ephraim Shakafuswa’s criticisms are not only misplaced but also reveal a fundamental lack of understanding of Zambia’s energy challenges. The UPND government inherited a power sector that was already struggling due to years of mismanagement. It is now working to address both immediate and long-term issues through strategic interventions, including power imports, renewable energy investments, and infrastructure upgrades.





Instead of fueling public anger with misinformation, Shakafuswa should educate himself on the realities of the energy sector. Criticism is welcome in a democracy, but it must be grounded in facts, not political posturing. The Zambian people deserve better than reckless statements that serve no purpose other than to mislead and misinform.