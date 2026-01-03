When receiving the Hilux in very suspicious circumstances from his PF friends, Bishop Alick Banda was alone.





When ownership of the vehicle was changed and the white book there, the details there it’s Alick Banda not even the Church name is appearing.





Please let’s not drag the Church and its members into this questionable back door dirty deal. The Catholic Church is rich and capable of buying its own brand new vehicles.

Now why should he get a crowd and entire Church involved to answer questions that are personal, that’s abuse of the church – Dillon Mayangwa