When someone dies you begin calling each other witches – HH



By Mubanga Mubanga



President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambians should not be afraid of dying.



Speaking at State House yesterday when he swore in Zambia’s Ambassador Plenipotentiary and Extraordinary to Israel, Mahuba Hazemba, Hichilema said people should not fear dying because it was God who controls life.





“Don’t be afraid of going there, you will be safe, don’t be afraid of dying. Zambians have this mystery about life and





https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/when-someone-dies-you-begin-calling-each-other-witches-hh/