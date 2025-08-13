WHEN THE DRUM SOUNDS FROM AFAR – BE WATCHFUL, ZAMBIA

By Dr Mwelwa

An African proverb says, “The stranger does not know where the rain began to beat you.” Yet some foreign prophets—like Prophet Uebert Angel—speak on the passing of our late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, not to heal, but to mock and stir fear.

The Bible says: “Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but He reveals His secret to His servants the prophets.” (Amos 3:7) When Elijah was to be taken, God told many prophets, not one man. No prophet has a monopoly on God’s voice.

Balaam once heard from God, but Balak’s gold turned his tongue. Today, some use the pulpit as a political platform, not an altar of Christ. “He who fetches water from a muddy river will drink mud.” Test every spirit—if the fruit is mockery, division, and pride, close your ears.

“When the rhythm of the drum changes, the dance must also change.” Zambia, let us change the dance to discernment, dignity, and truth.

©️Zambian Whistleblower