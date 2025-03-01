WHEN UNDP RESIDENT COORDINATOR JANET ROGAN, 2018 WAS PF CADRE WHILE COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY-GENERAL HEADWOMAN BUTAMBO PATRICIA SCOTLAN, 2025 IS NOT UPND CADRE- Kasebamashila

Kasebamashila reminds HICHILEMA the case of Janet Rogan

WHEN UNDP RESIDENT COORDINATOR JANET ROGAN, 2018 WAS PF CADRE WHILE COMMONWEALTH SECRETARY-GENERAL HEADWOMAN BUTAMBO PATRICIA SCOTLAN, 2025 IS NOT UPND CADRE

— what if Rogan was also installed headwoman in EL Petauke district, Chief Kalindawalo —

PRESS STATEMENT

Friday 13th April 2018

JANET ROGAN IS A DANGER TO ZAMBIA’S PEACE AND SECURITY, SHE MUST GO IMMEDIATELY

From the revelations on the conduct of the UNDP Resident Coordinator Janet Rogan, it is clear that she is a highly compromised PF cadre not fit for the office she is occupying, least of all an International Civil Servant.

It is very clear that Janet Rogan, the U.N. chief in Zambia is a danger to our country’s peace and security, which goes against the Secretary General’s call for preventive diplomacy.

We had wanted to have a personal discussion with her so that we can iron out some of the things we know about her and some other U.N. staff members such as Mike Soko at UNDP offices in Zambia. As well as bring to her attention the things which she will not hear on public media which are leading to the tension in the country. But typical of a PF cadre, she has now rudely refused our request to meet her yet she has been having clandestine meetings with the PF leadership in Zambia. At the very least if our proposal was not acceptable, she would have given an alternative time.

Her refusal to meet us is uncharacteristic of a UN employee who must espouse integrity, honesty and above all NEUTRALITY. Every global citizen has the right to the UN because it was created for ALL and not a select section of society. Why is this employee then being a stumbling block in exercising our rights.

We are now left with no option but to engage her superiors in New York over her unbecoming conduct in Zambia which is further escalating the volatile situation in the country.

And from the leaked email published today, it confirms the information we have that she was part of the conspiracy to have our party President Hakainde Hichilema arrested and charged with treason, an offence that carries a death sentence in our statutes.

Patrick Mucheleka

UPND Deputy Secretary General