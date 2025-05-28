When UPND comes with K20, eat but vote wisely, Lungu tells Lumezi voters

ABSENTEE Tonse Alliance leader and former President Edgar Lungu has urged all eligible voters in Lumezi Constituency and Tuuwa Ward to accept and spend the money that may be given to them by the ruling UPND, bearing in mind that their vote still goes to Tonse Alliance candidates.

Yesterday, the alliance saw its candidates filling in their nominations for the upcoming Lumezi Parliamentary by election and Tuuwa Ward Local Government by-elections respectively.

Goodson Banda is taking up the race for Lumezi constituency while Mbundu Limwanya will run for the ward by election under their alliance.

In a statement shared on his Facebook page, Lungu urged voters to turn up in large numbers and vote for Tonse Alliance candidates on June 25, 2025.

According to Lungu, the Tonse duo are the right people who are ready to deliver effective leadership, inclusive development and a better future for all Lumezi residents.

“Zambia belongs to all of us. Rebuke the lies, the hate, and let us work together in unity to usher in a leadership that cares for you.”

“When they come with K20, eat, but vote wisely. Mulitantameni emufuma shikaneni but this time around, eat and Donchi Kubeba,” said Lungu.

He added that if the people of Lumezi vote for Tonse candidates, then they would have won over what he described as the “injustice for Munir Zulu, Jay Jay Banda, Maureen Mabonga, Ronald Chitotela, Nixon Chilangwa, Bowman Lusambo, Joseph Malanji and every other opposition leader and youths who today are being persecuted for politically motivated cases.”

“So I urge all of you to do whatever is humanly and politically possible to ensure victory in these by-elections as an effective gesture to protest this injustice by the ruling party and government,” he said.

He added that the people should not take his message for granted, because the cries of ‘injustice’ are looking up to them.

“When Hon. Munir Zulu was arrested and incarcerated, his people cried because they saw the cold hand of injustice grip in. Therefore, your filing in today [Tuesday] of that nomination is testament to the weight of that injustice.”…https://kalemba.news/…/when-upnd-comes-with-k20-eat…/

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba,