When You Export Imingalato, Expect Bad Diplomatic Relations in Return! “Boma ni Boma” has limited power that should be used for the good of the Nation.



The time to stop this mess is now, or we risk losing long-built relations!





From the ongoing Edgar Lungu burial impasse, you can clearly see how much respect South Africa has shown Zambia so far. When we talk about South Africa, we must separate two things, the people of South Africa and their government.





If this impasse had involved a Zimbabwean or Nigerian leader, South African people would likely have rioted, demonstrated at the courts, or even caused chaos at the mortuary to send the body back home. The government and courts would have felt the pressure and yielded. But in Zambia’s case, there were only a few talks on social media (X/Twitter), and it ended there which is normal. South Africans are known for strong public reactions when pushed, yet they have remained remarkably tolerant towards Zambia in this matter.





Zambians, including some government officials and MPs, allegedly tried to provoke a strong reaction from South African people to force the government to act. That plan clearly failed because when South Africans react in large numbers, the pressure is hard to ignore.





“Boma ni Boma” has limited power.



The respect that the South African government has for Zambia comes from the key role we played during the fight against Apartheid. Zambia hosted the African National Congress (ANC) in exile, with Lusaka serving as their headquarters for many years. We gave refuge to ANC leaders and fighters, supported the liberation struggle, and paid a heavy price for it including cross-border raids and economic hardship. This is why, when our founding President Kenneth Kaunda (KK) died, South Africa mourned deeply as if he were one of their own.





The respect that ordinary South African people have for Zambia comes from the character of Zambians. We are generally peaceful and hardworking. When Zambians go to South Africa, they usually engage in respectable and meaningful work rather than opening small spaza shops (katembas) or taking low-level gardening jobs that many locals depend on. This has helped maintain good relations without causing tension.





Another factor is the spiritual favour that comes with Zambia being declared a Christian Nation many believe this brings peace and protection that follows Zambians wherever they go.





South Africa is Zambia’s largest trading partner in Africa. We benefit a lot from this relationship. South Africa supplies us with many essential goods, machinery, vehicles, and manufactured products. Their companies are heavily involved in our retail, mining, and banking sectors. In return, Zambia exports copper and other minerals.

Strong trade ties help our economy, create jobs, and support development. This is why, back in 1965 when Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe) under Ian Smith declared Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI), Zambia was badly affected. We could no longer easily trade through or with the south, which forced us to build the TAZARA railway with Chinese help to reach the port in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.





Today, Zambia has embarrassed itself in a country where it was once highly respected. South Africa’s patience may soon run out if we don’t resolve this properly. First came the court case, then allegations of “imingalato” attempts to bribe judges, cause havoc, defy court orders by trying to grab the body, and implicating South African police and government. All this is causing serious international embarrassment.





When you export imingalato, expect bad diplomatic relations in return. The South African government took care of Edgar Lungu while he was alive for medical treatment. Do you honestly think they have suddenly abandoned him and his family in death?





“Boma ni Boma” ends within the borders of Zambia.



Note: US Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, is leaving Zambia on the 30th of April. His departure comes amid growing tensions and strained diplomatic relations, highlighting how quickly things can sour when respect and proper conduct are not maintained.





I think our current government needs to think seriously about the future of our relationships. Governance built on lies, imingalato, and cheating should not be what we export. Yes, many Zambians feel cheated and have accepted it with silence, but we must respect the diplomatic ties built over many years.

The ones who will suffer most are ordinary Zambians. “Boma ni Boma” the thinking of getting things your way by any means possible ends in Zambia. Outside Zambia let’s export integrity.



The day South Africa turns its back on Zambia, we will be in serious trouble.



Michael M Mulusa

The Voice