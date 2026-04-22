“When you pay contractors everyone benefits including side chicks” – Ghanaian President John Mahama

Ghanaian President, John Mahama, has harped on the importance of government ensuring it pays its contractors.

While speaking at a function recently, President Mahama said that everyone including side chics, hairdressers and tailors benefit when government ensures it pays its contractors their wages when they execute projects.

In a video that has left many reeling with laughter, President Mahama said;

‘When contractors get paid, they go buy Land Cruisers for themselves, car dealers alo benefit and even the spouses, the wives and the side chics also benefit because when you are paid and they get something, they give their wives and side chics some of the money and that is an important avenue because you know where that one too goes…when the spouses and side chics get, hairdressers get, dressmakers get, jewelry shops get, handbags sellers get…so do not discount it at all”

Watch a video of him speaking below…