WHERE ARE THE K100, K50 NEW NOTES, KALABA DEMANDS ANSWERS FROM BOZ



• Citizens First President Harry Kalaba challenges Government to update the nation on the status of the K100 and K50 notes





Lusaka – 18 May, 2025 – Citizens First (CF) wishes to challenge the Government through the Central Bank to update the nation on the status of the K100 and K50 notes which still remains undelivered three months after unveiling the new currency.





The nation will recall that on February, 11, 2025, Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Denny Kalyalya, announced the launch of new bank notes comprising K500, K200, K100, K50, K20, and K10.





However, to date, the Central Bank has failed to deliver the other two bank notes, raising questions about why the process to unveil the new notes was rushed when the authorities were fully aware that the other two notes would take long to be made available.





As Citizens First, we are particularly concerned with the information reaching us that the two notes in question, K100 and K50 may not be available until sometime in September of this year.





We therefore challenge the Central Bank to indicate the reasons for this unnecessary delay. In the same vein, the Bank of Zambia should also give definite timelines when the nation should expect the K100 and K50 notes to be in circulation.



Signed:

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First