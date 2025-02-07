Where Does Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa Get the Audacity to Speak Against the Endorsement of Former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidate for 2026?



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, the Chief Government Spokesperson, has once again demonstrated his blatant disregard for democracy and constitutional order—this time by attempting to silence discussions around former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s candidacy in the 2026 general election.





Without hesitation, Mweetwa declared that it was illegal to endorse former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu as a presidential candidate, citing a supposed final ruling by the Constitutional Court. His remarks, however, are not only misleading but also a direct attack on the independence of the judiciary, which is the only body with the authority to interpret the Constitution.



But the real question is:



Who gave Mweetwa or the UPND government the power to declare this issue closed?



Since when did a government spokesperson become the ultimate authority on legal and constitutional matters?





Mweetwa’s Attempt to Act as Judge, Jury, and Executioner



Mweetwa’s arrogant and undemocratic behavior suggests that he now sees himself as the Constitutional Court, the Electoral Commission, and the Chief Justice—all in one.



His attempts to silence public debate on former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility expose the UPND administration’s growing fear of competition. If former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is truly ineligible, as they claim, why the desperation to stop discussions about his candidacy?





Let’s set the record straight:



1. Mweetwa does not have the power to declare that the Constitutional Court ruling is final. That authority belongs to the judiciary, not a government spokesperson.



2. The Tonse Alliance has the full right to endorse former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu as its presidential candidate. Political parties are independent entities and do not require government approval to select their candidates.





3. The question of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility remains a legal and constitutional issue—one that should be handled by the courts, not dictated by political figures seeking to control the narrative.



4. The people of Zambia—not Mweetwa, not the UPND, and certainly not a government spokesperson—will decide who leads them in 2026.





Mweetwa’s reckless abuse of authority is not only a threat to democracy but also an insult to the intelligence of Zambians. His statements suggest that the UPND is not confident in its ability to win a free and fair election, so it seeks to eliminate competition before the race even begins.



Government Cannot Dictate Public Opinion



The issue of former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility is not for Mweetwa or the UPND government to decide. It is a political and legal matter that will be resolved through the right channels, not through propaganda or threats.





So why is the UPND government so desperate to silence discussions about former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s potential candidacy?



Are they afraid of his political influence?



Are they panicking because they see their growing unpopularity?



Do they realize that the Zambian people are rejecting them?





If Mweetwa is so confident that former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is ineligible, why is he issuing threats instead of letting the legal and electoral processes play out? Why does the UPND government feel so insecure about a candidate they claim cannot contest?



The Constitutional Court Ruling Was Flawed, Illegal, and Unconstitutional



The ruling that Mweetwa and the UPND cling to was not a true reflection of justice—it was a politically motivated decision designed to eliminate a strong opposition candidate before the 2026 election.





This ruling was:



Flawed – It did not follow the principles of constitutional interpretation and fair judicial process.



Illegal – It contradicted previous legal precedents on presidential eligibility.



Unconstitutional – It violated the democratic right of Zambians to choose their leaders freely.



The UPND government must understand one thing:



If they thought they could use the courts to block former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s candidacy without resistance, they have gravely underestimated the Zambian people.





History Is Repeating Itself – The Precedent Has Been Set



Mweetwa and the UPND government should not pretend to be unaware of the very precedent they themselves created.



Not long ago, the UPND insisted on challenging former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s eligibility—despite the fact that the Constitutional Court had ruled on the matter multiple times. They continued reopening the case even when there was no fresh evidence.





By doing so, they established a dangerous precedent: No ruling is ever final if there is a strong political will to challenge it.



Now, that very same precedent is coming back to haunt them.



If they could repeatedly question a settled ruling, why should they expect former President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s supporters to stay silent now?



What is good for the goose is good for the gander.



Let them be ready for it. How it will be done is none of their business.





Mweetwa Must Sit and Learn—Zambia Is Not His Personal Property



Mweetwa must understand his place.



Zambia does not belong to him.

Zambia does not belong to the UPND.

Zambia belongs to the people—and the people will decide their future, not a government spokesperson drunk on power.



No amount of propaganda, misinformation, or intimidation will silence the will of the people.



The People Will Decide—Not Mweetwa, Not UPND





Mweetwa and the UPND can continue issuing threats, spreading false narratives, and trying to manipulate public discourse—but they cannot change reality.



Zambians are watching.



Zambians are discussing.



Zambians will decide in 2026.



If the UPND truly believed in democracy, they would allow free political debate—not panic and attempt to silence the opposition.



But no matter how hard they try to control the narrative, the movement has already begun.





And no amount of threats, intimidation, or propaganda will stop what is coming.



History Will Be Written – The People Will Remember



Zambians do not forget.



History will record the arrogance of this government.

History will remember the threats made against free speech.

History will expose those who manipulated the judicial system for political gain.

And history will judge those who tried to silence the people.





This is not the first time a government has tried to suppress opposition through unconstitutional means.



But history has shown that no government can suppress the will of the people forever.



The question is not if change will come.



It is only a matter of time.