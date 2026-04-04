Where is Donald?: Trump Goes Silent as Iran Mocks America Over Missing Fighter Pilot





Donald Trump, who never misses a chance to declare victory, has gone completely quiet as the U.S. scrambles to locate a missing F-15 fighter jet pilot shot down over Iran.





While Trump says nothing, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is having a field day. He took to X to mock the administration’s crumbling objectives, noting the mission had somehow downgraded from “regime change” to begging for help finding a missing pilot.





The Iranian Embassy in South Africa joined in, posting mockery of America’s supposed successes alongside photos of U.S. military leaders that Hegseth has fired, including Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, pushed out just this week.





Pro-Iran accounts have turned it into a full meme war, posting AI-generated Lego videos ridiculing Hegseth and the operation. One account offered to create a custom Lego character for anyone who captures the pilot alive.





Trump started this war with bombastic promises and zero strategy. Now a pilot is missing, Iran is laughing at us online, and the commander in chief is nowhere to be found.



Where is Donald?