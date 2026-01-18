WHERE IS HON. GARY NKOMBO?



17th January, 2026



The UPND’s defeat in the Chawama by-election has done more than change the political scoreboard; it has also ignited curiosity about the missing man in the room, the party’s Chairman for Elections and long-time strategist, Hon. Gary Nkombo. In a constituency where handshakes, footwork, and face-time often decide outcomes, his absence from the campaign trail was hard to miss and even harder to explain.





Now, with the votes counted and the dust settled, the silence persists. Supporters and political observers alike are left wondering whether Chawama was a calculated gamble, a strategic oversight, or simply a case of the general showing up after the battle had already been lost.

Whatever the explanation, the questions remain, and in politics, unanswered questions often speak the loudest.



