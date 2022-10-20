WHERE IS LAZ, ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU AND OTHERS, NAKACINDA ASKS

…………as he implores Zambians to critically examine Bally’s conduct

Lusaka…. Thursday, October 20, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

Hon Raphael Nakacinda has called on Zambians to critically examine the conduct of President Hakainde Hichilema and his government.

The PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity said during a briefing in Lusaka that the President has painfully learnt the rising discontent and frustrations among people.

He accused the Head of State of wanting to cartel people’s democratic rights to express themselves on the expectations from the government.

“And it looks like the option maybe just to restrict the freedoms of Zambians. A state of emergency will mean that now with impunity people can be searched, people can be imprisoned without trial for a longer period of time,” he said.

“All I am saying is that let us critically examine the conduct of the Head of State and his government. What does he want to do? Isn’t it to limit the citizens’ rights? he has attempted to do that through violence. He has attempted to do that through arrests. Everyone who has spoken against this government has been threatened with arrests, if not arrested.”

And Hon Nakacinda has questioned where critical organization like LAZ are.

“The question we have this morning is where is LAZ? Because when the country is at cross roads like this, history has it that the family of the learned have always spoken loudly in defense of human rights through LAZ,” he said.

“Now that there is a new leadership, we are optimistic that possibly this LAZ will find its voice. Where are the Constitutional Experts? Where are our spiritual fathers? Where is the church? The EFZ……this is not to embarrass anybody, I want to ask, where is our Archbishop, retired, Telesphore Mpundu with this when these things are happening? Where are self-acclaimed Constitutional Lawyers and experts? John Sangwa?”

He said the people that he mentioned had their voices heard so loud when they were dealing only with the PF hooliganism.

“Where are voices like that of my sister Linda Kasonde. I want to state that all these that I have mentioned today including the judiciary, you are under trail….Your voices were heard so loud when you were dealing only with the PF hooliganism, but today when your constitution is being abrogated your silence is too loud,” he said.