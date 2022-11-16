Where Is The K250 Fertiliser You Promised, Antonio Mwanza Asks HH

WHERE IS THE K250 FERTILISER YOU PROMISED, MOURINHO ASKS BALLY

….adds that under PF, farmers used to deposit K400 from which they used to recieve 6 bags of fertiliser and 2 bags of Seed each

Lusaka…. Wednesday November 16, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

President Hakainde Hichilema told Zambians that fertiliser will be K250 per 50Kg bag, today fertiliser is K1,250 and up to K1400 in certain places, laments Antonio Mwanza.

The PF Media Director wondered where the cheap fertiliser that the Head of State promised was.

He blasted the “New Dawn Administration” over the fertiliser scandal.

Mr Mwanza said this when he featured on Lusaka Music Radio today.

“Ba President what happened kuli fertiliser ya K250. Ubufi bulaya nokubwela. These people used lies and deceit to win elections,” he said.

He lamented that there is corruption in the fertiliser scandal.

“They know there is a lot of money in fertiliser, US$362 million, ndiye ndalama zili mu fertiliser. And they needed to steal from kick backs and commission. What do they do? First of all they advertised in October last year. They advertised for people to bid for fertiliser tenders. They selected eight companies. deliberately they flouted procedures in order to create a crisis so that they can single source.”

Mr Mwanza disclosed that the UPND Administration single sourced six companies belonging to their friends and family.

He added that UPND has failed to distribute fertiliser to farmers under FISP.

Mr Mwanza explained that in the few areas where farmers have received fertiliser, farmers are made to share the commodity in small buckets which are locally called “medas.”

“Lelo tikamba, fertiliser kulibe kumaminzi. They have failed to distribute fertiliser. Nimu November muno. What time will people have access to fertiliser? Mind you they are are saying sitiziba kapena iyi fertiliser izafika next year, but day izakafika fertiliser bazakaisiya muma boma,” he said.

“Then ma farmers bali pa FISP, they have to look for their own transport money, kuyenda kusakila fertiliser ku boma. So ngati uchoka kwathu kwa Musolo, you have to travel to Katete, 60 kilometres. Bag imonzi ya fertiliser ufuna K50 kuichita transport kuti uyibweze kumunzi.”

Meanwhile, Mr Mwanza boasted that farmers used to deposit K400 from which they used to recieve 6 bags of fertiliser and 2 bags of Seed each.

“We are getting reports that in few places where fertiliser has gone, you have a cooperative of 100 people and they have been given 36 bags of fertiliser,” he said.

“What can they do with 36 bags of fertiliser? Manje bayamba kugabana mutu meda. How do they grow?”