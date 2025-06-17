WHERE IS TOM MICHELO? MATERO CONSTITUENTS CALL FOR HIS RETURN AHEAD OF 2026



June 17, 2025



The streets of Matero have been buzzing with one question, “Where is Tom Michelo?” Once a prominent and passionate aspiring Member of Parliament for Matero constituency, Tom Michelo has been noticeably absent from the political spotlight in recent times. Now, as the 2026 general elections draw closer, some residents of the constituency are calling for his return, insisting that he is the kind of leader they believe can genuinely represent their needs in Parliament.





Tom Michelo, who gained popularity for his charismatic engagement with grassroots communities and his strong stance on youth empowerment, sanitation, and small business support, once left a lasting impression on the people of Matero. His approach, which many described as “hands-on and heartfelt,” earned him significant support and the nick name, “Chocolate”, among residents during his campaigns years back.





However, since the last elections, Michelo has maintained a low public profile, sparking curiosity and concern from those who once rallied behind him. On social media, community WhatsApp groups, and even local marketplaces, conversations are reigniting around his absence and the possibility of his comeback.





“Tom may not have won the seat, but he touched lives, he was always around when we needed someone to listen,” said Mrs. Ruth Tembo, a long-time Matero resident and youth mentor. “We need that kind of leadership again, we need someone who knows our problems not someone who only shows up when it’s time to campaign.”





Another youth from the area, David Mulenga, echoed the sentiment, “If Tom is still interested, he has our support, we’re tired of MPs who promise and disappear. Tom, wherever you are, Matero is calling.”





With the current Member of Parliament facing criticism for what some constituents describe as “detachment from the people” and “ineffective representation,” the appetite for change seems to be growing. Whether this public appeal will prompt Michelo to step forward remains to be seen, but the message is loud