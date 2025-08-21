Where seven cult members who were arrested after ‘Mother of God’ was found mummified are now

Following the popularity of the jaw-dropping documentary focusing on the new-age religion Love Has Won, plenty of people have been left asking the same question. Where are the members now?

Cult members who manage to escape often come forward with allegations or renounce their old ways, but things are very different in the case of the Love Has Won new-age religion.

In 2021, Amy Carlson, who was regarded as the ‘Mother God’ of the controversial US cult, was found dead in a sleeping bag which had been covered with fairy lights and glitter, while she appeared completely mummified and blue.

While members believed that she has taken on all the negative energy in the world as a final sacrifice before she ascended to heaven, the reality was far worse.

Upon the discovery of Amy’s remains, seven of the suspected members of the cult were arrested at the house and charged with abusing a corpse, the BBC reports.

It won’t come as a shock to hear that the group held a number of strange beliefs, including that Amy was a divine being who had spoken with the spirits of fallen angels including Whitney Houston and Robin Williams, who were referred to as ‘Galactics’.

And it seems as if these former members haven’t abandoned those conspiracy theories and ethereal thoughts, with two successor groups also set up following Amy’s death.

Lauryn Suarez and Ashley Peluso, who both featured heavily in HBO’s 2023 documentary Love Has Won: The Cult of Mother God, have started their own group called 5D Full Disclosure which shares many similarities with Love Has Won.

The pair live together in Florida (surprise surprise) and host a spirituality web series, alongside online healing sessions. Their website describes the group as a ‘guiding resource, delving into the evolution of Earth towards a higher-dimensional existence’.

They even have a section dedicated to Amy, which shares her story and how she ‘accomplished her mission by achieving physical ascension’ when she died.

Suarez and Peluso aren’t the only duo to set up a successor to Love Has Won however, as Amy’s former lover and the final ‘Father God’, Jason Castillo, moved to Wisconsin alongside ‘Father Multiverse’ John Robertson, where they teamed up to form Joy Rains.

They boast over 700 followers on their dedicated Facebook page which posts daily, sharing regular photos and memories of Amy as well as advertisements for Christic Awakening sessions.

Meanwhile, Avigail ‘Archeia Faith’ Lowes works as a healer in Colorado, and Ryan ​’El Moyra’ Kramer has continued to spread the word via his 40,000 followers on Telegram, which he describes as the ‘great awakening’.

Gabriel ​’Commander Buddha’ Gomez and ​’Mother Mary’ Mary Lowers reportedly live a quiet life together as roommates in Colorado, while Erin is living in the same state with her three children.

Former Father God Miguel Lamboy declined to take part in the docuseries, despite being the one to report Amy’s dead body to police and his whereabouts are unknown.