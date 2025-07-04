Where’s’ the love between Trump and Musk?



…bromance goes boom as the Big, Beautiful Bill is passed



Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote-



3 July 2025



Once upon a MAGA moon, Elon Musk and Donald J. Trump were the kind of political power couple that made America’s red caps and space suits blush. Trump called Musk “a genius,” Musk smiled his shy little billionaire smile and called Trump “a force of nature.”





Fast forward to this week, and that bromance has crashed harder than a SpaceX rocket test flight. The House just narrowly passed what Trump calls his “Big Beautiful Bill” (BBB)—a massive economic, energy, and manufacturing overhaul.





The bill was supposed to be Trump’s policy magnum opus heading into November, but it has instead become the latest wedge between two of America’s richest and most flamboyant egos.



So, what’s in Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill that’s so divisive?





Top 5 Disadvantages critics are yelling about over coffee and cold pizza on Capitol Hill:

1. Green Guts Out – It slashes electric vehicle (EV) tax credits and pulls back renewable energy subsidies. The planet weeps.



2. Subsidy Shocker – Billions in federal support that Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX relied on would vanish faster than Trump’s tax returns.

3. Manufacturing Mandate – US companies are forced to bring back production stateside, or face mega-tariffs. Even Apple’s sweating.



4. Foreign Worker Freeze – It clamps down on tech visas. That’s not great when your AI team mostly speaks Python, not patriotism.

5. Budget Blowout – Critics say it could blow a trillion-dollar hole in the national debt. But Trump insists “it’ll pay for itself beautifully, believe me.” Like the wall of Mexico.





But hey, let’s be fair. There are also 5 Benefits Trump and his allies are waving like pom-poms:



1. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! – Manufacturing mandates could bring jobs back from China and Mexico.

2. Energy Independence – Fossil fuels and hydrogen get a major boost, making OPEC less relevant.



3. Trade Muscle – The bill gives teeth to U.S. trade policies, especially with “naughty” countries.

4. Border Boost – Surprise! The bill includes mega-funding for AI-powered border security.



5. Tax Cuts Galore – Business owners from Alabama to Alaska get tasty deductions (if they’re in oil, gas, or guns).





So, why did Musk blow a gasket?



Musk, who’s worth around $230 billion plus (compared to Trump’s humble $2.6 billion, on a good day), is furious the bill yanks support for EVs and renewable projects.





Tesla stands to lose over $7 billion in federal credits under the new law. SpaceX, another government golden goose, could see defence and NASA contracts trimmed under new budget caps.





It wasn’t always like this. Musk reportedly donated millions to Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign, about $200 billion some say, hoping for a tech-friendly policy bonanza.





But now, Musk has threatened to fund a third political party, possibly called the “Rocket Party”—where everyone’s invited, but only if you can afford a Model X or at least understand quantum computing.





Trump’s clap back?



Classic Don. “Who wants to own a Tesla anyhow?” he quipped at a rally in Ohio. “When you can drive a beautiful, petroleum-powered American truck…or a hydrogen beast. Elon? We might just deport him to Canada and cancel SpaceX. We’ll call it…SpaceY.”





He was gonna pay $80,000 for a model tesla and leave it at the White House for staff to drive and remembers him by, crazy right?

Ouch.



The love lost:



Their bromance went from “You’re fired!” to “You’re dead to me!” in record speed.





Once the loudest tech cheerleader in Trump’s stands, Musk now says he’s done being “used for photo ops and tweet fodder.” Trump, meanwhile, has gone full scorched earth.





It’s not just politics—it’s personal. Two titans, one bill, no love. And as America hurtles toward election season, we’ll see whether the Big Beautiful Bill is a rocket to glory…or just another billionaire bromance gone kaboom.





Today, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly approved Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” by a vote of 218 in favor and 214 opposed

• For (218 votes): A slim GOP margin — just enough to pass.

• Against (214 votes): Every House Democrat voted “no,” joined by two Republicans: Thomas Massie (KY) and Brian Fitzpatrick (PA)





Once POTUS signs the bill into law, stark projections are that, up to 17 million poor Americans could “become uninsured” when factoring in both Medicaid and ACA marketplace changes.





That 218–214 outcome sealed the measure’s passage and sent it to President Trump, who is expected to sign it, possibly as early as July 4.



Happy weekend, folks. May your relationships age better than this one?



Enjoy your weekend and 4th of July folks!



———————————————————-



Amb. Anthony Mukwita is an International Relations Analyst & Author.