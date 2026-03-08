WHILE AMERICA, RUSSIA & CHINA HAVE 13,000 NUCLEAR WEAPONS — AFRICA’S 54 NATIONS ARE LEGALLY BANNED FROM HAVING EVEN ONE!





In 1996, all 54 African nations signed the Treaty of Pelindaba a binding international agreement that turned the entire African continent and its surrounding islands into the world’s largest nuclear-weapon-free zone. Under this treaty, no African country is legally allowed to build, buy, store, test or even research nuclear weapons not even for self-defence.





Meanwhile the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom collectively possess over 13,000 nuclear warheads between them. These same powers signed the treaty’s protocols promising not to nuke Africa but are under absolutely zero obligation to disarm themselves.





The most painful part of this story is South Africa the ONLY nation in human history to independently build nuclear weapons and then voluntarily dismantle all six of them, specifically to support this agreement. Africa gave up its most powerful deterrent willingly.





And while Africa watches America drop bombs on Iran, Russia threaten Europe, and China arm its neighbours not a single African nation can legally build even one nuclear weapon in response.





Africa, we signed away our right to the world’s most powerful weapon while others kept theirs and continue using them as tools of dominance over us. Was Pelindaba a Pan-African decision or the greatest disarmament trap in history?

African hype media