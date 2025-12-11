While US is thinking about a “super group” alterantive to G7, 🇨🇳 China establishes new U.N. “Friends of Global Governance” group.



43 countries have officially launched the Group of Friends of Global Governance at UN headquarters in New York, creating a fresh platform for international dialogue on the world’s most pressing challenges. This initiative, guided by China’s Global Governance Initiative—which has already gained support from over 140 countries and international organizations—focuses on five core principles: sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, people-centered approaches, and emphasis on real action.





From Cuba to Kenya, from Kazakhstan to Malaysia, founding members are united in strengthening multilateral cooperation and amplifying the collective voice of developing nations.





As we mark the UN’s 80th anniversary, this group emerges at a critical moment when multilateralism faces severe strain and global governance stands at a crossroads. Burundi’s UN representative captured the spirit perfectly: “Alone, we cannot do it”.





