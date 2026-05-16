WHITE HOUSE DEBUNKS FAKE NEWS CLAIMS — PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT DRINK ALCOHOL, NEVER HAS





The White House slammed media insinuations that President Trump was drinking alcohol during a toast with President Xi in Beijing.





Steven Cheung stated clearly: “The insinuation here is false by suggesting that he would somehow compromise himself for a toast. President Trump doesn’t drink alcohol.”





It is a well-known fact that Trump has refused to ever drink alcohol because of his brother Fred’s death due to alcoholism.





The video shows Trump participating in the formal toast with a glass in hand, as is customary in such diplomatic settings, but the substance was not alcohol — consistent with his long-standing personal rule.