White House has said the US govt will look into the d£aths and disappearances of nuclear and space scientists

The White House has said the US government will look into the d£aths and disappearances of high-profile nuclear and space scientists.

Since 2023, ten people linked to top-secret space and nuclear research in the US have either di£d or disappeared.

Yesterday, April 15, for the first time, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked about the concerning pattern.

“I haven’t spoken to our relevant agencies about it. I will certainly do that and will get you an answer,” she replied.

“If true, of course, that’s definitely something I think this government and administration would deem worth looking into. So let me do that for you.”

But after years of no answers from the government, Leavitt’s reply wasn’t enough.

“Does that infer that they’re not looking into it now? For crying out loud, there was a general involved,” one reporter said.

General William Neil McCasland, a retired Air Force General, vanished in late February after leading secret programmes at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The base is focused on space and defence technology, and his disappearance has sparked concern because of the knowledge he holds about the United States’ secrets.

General McCasland isn’t the only mysterious disappearance or de@th.

Michael David Hicks, a research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, passed away in July 2023, with no autopsy or cause of d£ath recorded.

Two others who had ties to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory di£d recently as well, including Frank Maiwald, who di£d in July 2024, with no cause of de@th or autopsy given.

Carl Grillmair was another astrophysicist who was supported by NASA’s JPL – and he’s believed to have found a planet with water before he was shot and k!lled in a suspected burglary attempt in rural California.

Next is Steven Garcia, a government contractor who had top security clearance at US nuclear weapons facilities, who vanished last August.

Garcia worked for the Kansas City National Security Campus, which is rumoured to have a major stake in America’s defence industry.

He was last seen on CCTV leaving his home in August 2025, carrying a handgun. Authorities said he was a “danger to himself,” but friends have disputed any suggestion that Garcia was su!cidal or had mental health issues.

Anthony Chavez and Melissa Casias both worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory and were seen leaving their homes in New Mexico on foot before disappearing without a trace just weeks apart in 2025.

Chavez worked at the nuclear research lab until his retirement in 2017, while Casias was an administrative assistant who had top security clearance.

Nuno Loureiro’s murd£r sparked international headlines after the MIT professor was shot de@d in his Boston home. He had been working on nuclear fusion.

Jason Thomas worked as a pharmaceutical researcher testing cancer treatments and was found de@d in a Massachusetts lake last month after disappearing three months earlier.

Monica Jacinto Reza disappeared while hiking with friends last June after becoming the director of the Materials Processing Group at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. She was linked to General McCasland, who funded her research.