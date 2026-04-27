WHITE HOUSE OFFICIALS: SUSPECT IN WHCA DINNER SHOOTING TARGETED TRUMP ADMIN OFFICIALS IN PLANNED MASS SHOOTING





White House officials say the suspect in last night’s shooting incident at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was targeting top Trump administration officials.





ABC News correspondent Selina Wang reported that sources told ABC “early evidence suggests that suspect’s plans were to take out as many people as possible in a mass shooting. And handwritten notes found at the suspect’s hotel room appear to have been left with the intent for officials to find them.”





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted: “What was supposed to be a fun night at the WHCA dinner with President Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech was hijacked by a depraved crazy person who sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible.”





The Attorney General confirmed search warrants are being executed on the suspect’s electronic devices as the motive is still under investigation.





Wang, who was inside the ballroom, described the chaos: “We were just minutes into the actual dinner. We had barely taken bites of our food when suddenly I noticed the table next to me in a complete panic ducking to the ground.

I heard commotion and banging orders yelling for us to get to the ground. I went under the table… Secret Service comes swarming in to get their protectees… jumping over chairs to get their protectees literally carrying them out. We saw Speaker Johnson sprint out of the hotel with a security detail.”



President Trump briefed reporters on the incident hours later.