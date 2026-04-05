BREAKING: White House Scrambles to Deny Trump Health Crisis Rumors



The Trump administration found itself on defense Saturday after a wave of social media speculation exploded over the president’s whereabouts, with rumors swirling that the 79-year-old had been rushed to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda.





The chatter was fueled by something simple: nobody had seen Trump in days.



The White House rapid response account fired back on X, dismissing the speculation as the work of “deranged liberals” and insisting the president “never stops working.”





Communications director Steven Cheung offered his own rebuttal, posting that Trump had been “working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office” over the Easter weekend, though neither addressed the hospitalization rumors directly.





To bolster the claim, the rapid response team reposted a CBS News report noting that a Marine sentry had been spotted outside the West Wing, a signal that typically indicates the president is on the premises.





Trump himself was active on Truth Social, firing off nine posts throughout the day ranging from attacks on the New York Times to boasting about approval ratings from a CPAC-conducted poll. He also claimed that Iranian military leaders had been “terminated” in a massive strike on Tehran.





What he did not mention: two American aircraft shot down by Iranian forces, triggering an active search for a missing U.S. airman. Those losses directly contradict his earlier national address claiming the U.S. had fully “decimated” Iran. Trump also broke from his well-known weekend routine of hitting the golf course, an absence that only deepened public suspicion.





The White House did not respond to questions about either Trump’s public disappearance or the downed jets.