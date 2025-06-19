White House slams former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta over joke about Ivana Trump

The White House has strongly criticised former CNN correspondent Jim Acosta following remarks he made about Ivana Trump, the late ex-wife of former President Donald Trump, during a podcast appearance.

Acosta, appearing on The Contrarian podcast with Jennifer Rubin, took aim at Trump’s immigration policies and referenced Ivana, who was an immigrant from Czechoslovakia and passed away in 2022. He joked about her burial site at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, calling it an example of immigrants “doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do.”

“Where are the ICE raids at the Trump properties?” Acosta asked. “Could somebody call ICE on the Trump golf course in Virginia? You’re telling me there’s nobody in there that is undocumented or has some kind of squirreliness going on with their paperwork? Give me a break.”

He went on to say, “How many immigrants has he married? He’s got one buried at his golf course in New Jersey! Isn’t she buried by the first hole or the second tee or something like that?” prompting laughter from Rubin and fellow guest April Ryan.

He added sarcastically, “Immigrants always doing the jobs Americans don’t want to do.”

The remarks triggered swift backlash. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to the comments in a statement to Fox News Digital, calling Acosta “a disgraceful human being.”

Ivana Trump, the mother of Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, died in 2022 and was laid to rest at the Bedminster property.

Acosta, who left CNN in January 2025, was known for his confrontational coverage of the Trump administration. Since becoming an independent media figure, he has continued his outspoken criticism of the former president.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions across the country, particularly in Los Angeles, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been conducting a series of controversial raids. Protests have erupted across the city, leading to over 575 arrests and multiple injuries among law enforcement, according to the LAPD.

Authorities report that demonstrations have included the use of fireworks, projectiles, and arson in response to the raids, further intensifying political debates over immigration enforcement.