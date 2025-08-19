White Police Officer Caught on Camera Flirting With Young Black Woman Being Arrested

Ebonie Collins, a 27-year-old African American woman from Chicago, led police on a high-speed chase through the city after speeding and sideswiping cars. Following her arrest, officers made flirtatious remarks to her, which were caught on video and quickly went viral.Earlier this month, Collins drove recklessly from Oak Brook to the Dan Ryan Expressway, attracting the attention of Oak Brook police. She managed to avoid capture for a while, sideswiping cars and even making contact with a police vehicle, according to Fox 32 Chicago.

To track her movements, officers used license plate readers and a police helicopter. Despite the intense pursuit, police decided not to use GPS dart technology due to safety concerns.

The chase ended when Collins tried to flee on foot after stopping on the Dan Ryan Expressway. However, officers quickly apprehended her. Collins faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing, speeding, and driving an uninsured vehicle. She also has a criminal history dating back to 2017.

The arrest took an unexpected turn when officers began joking with Collins. Bodycam footage posted on Instagram showed them laughing and telling her, “You’re like a race car driver.” One officer even asked about her relationship status, mentioned his salary, and showed interest in her TikTok and Instagram.

People on social media quickly reacted, with some joking that the officers were willing to pay her bond or even take her on a date.

One officer even joked about dropping the charges, but authorities confirmed that Collins was properly charged for her actions.