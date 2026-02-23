White South African Left Sweating After Trying Zimbabwean Birds And Extra-Hot Chillies For Breakfast





A white South African visiting Zimbabwe decided to kick off the morning with a bold local breakfast — birds served with traditional chillies.





While the birds were described as lekker and packed with flavour, the chillies quickly stole the spotlight with intense heat that turned the meal into a real spice challenge.





Laughing about the experience, he joked that the chillies were so hot that pain became his new friend, leaving him sweating but entertained by the unforgettable taste of Zimbabwean cuisine.





Moments like these highlight how regional dishes across Southern Africa can surprise visitors with flavours that combine comfort food with serious heat.





South Africans — would you try birds with Zimbabwean chillies, or is that spice level too much for you? 🌶️🔥