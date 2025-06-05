“Who are you to tell Iran whether it should have a nuclear programme or not” – Iran supreme clash with Donald Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei is not a has accused US President, Donald Trump of trying to dictate for his country.

Iran faced major concern from the United States over their decision to have a nuclear program in their own country.

According to reports, the United States, has taken a strong stance on Iran’s nuclear program.

It has been the case even during some previous administrations but it has been intensified by the current Donald Trump administration.

It is said that the US’s stance is due to concerns about regional security, Iran’s potential to develop nuclear weapons, and its influence in the Middle East.

Trump recently warned the middle East country about the consequences of their Uranium enrichment but it is clear the supreme leader isn’t interested in his opinion.

The supreme leader stated emphatically that the Islamic Republic has its own policies and direction and it will stick to them instead of bending it to pleased the United States.