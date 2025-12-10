 WHO ELECTED THEM? NO ONE. THE EU IS RULED BY A BUREAUCRATIC MACHINE, NOT DEMOCRACY



Call it what it is: the European Commission is not democratic. It’s not even close.





While Brussels lectures the world about democratic values and the rule of law, the truth is that the real power in the EU is held by people no one ever voted for. Not once. Not directly. Not democratically.





Yes, Europeans get to vote for Members of the European Parliament every 5 years. But here’s the dirty little secret: the Parliament can’t even propose laws.





It just votes on the ones handed down by the Commission, a group of appointed officials selected behind closed doors through political horse-trading, party deals, and elite negotiations. No public oversight. No transparency. No accountability.





Once in power, the Commission effectively runs the EU. It controls the legislative agenda. It shapes policy for 450 million people. It drafts the laws. It sets the tone. The Parliament, the only body with even a thin layer of democratic legitimacy becomes little more than a rubber stamp.





And citizens? They’re just spectators.



No say in who writes the laws. No say in who leads the Commission. No way to remove them when they fail. They can vote, yes, and then they can sit back and watch while unelected technocrats run the show.





The European Union is a democracy in name only. A stage play. A managed illusion.



And more people are starting to wake up to it, especially as they realize they’re not voting for leaders. They’re voting for figureheads. The real decisions are being made in smoke-filled rooms by people who never once faced the electorate.





If the EU wants to survive, it needs to stop pretending and start reforming.



Because people are tired of being ruled by a flag they didn’t choose and a Commission they didn’t elect.

And that frustration? It’s growing.