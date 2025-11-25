WHO IS BEHIND THE PROLONGED STAY OF FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S REMAINS IN SOUTH AFRICA?





Former President Edgar Lungu’s remains have stayed in South Africa for five months despite a court order allowing the Zambian government to repatriate them for a state funeral. The delay stems from a standoff between Lungu’s family and the government over the funeral arrangements and disagreements about his alleged last wishes.





Behind the scenes, the key figures influencing the family’s decisions appear to be former First Lady Esther Lungu, Lungu’s daughter Tasila and his sister Bertha Lungu, lawyer Makebi Zulu, and political allies Richard Musukwa and Jonas Zimba. This group is believed to be directing the family’s position and dictating the pace of negotiations.





The dispute reflects deeper political tensions, with the family wanting control over how Lungu’s legacy is handled, while the government insists it is ready to honour him with a state funeral.





For now, the standoff continues, unsettling for many Zambians who believe a former Head of State deserves closure, dignity, and a final resting place in the country he once led.





With each passing week, pressure grows on both sides to find common ground. Whether that happens soon depends on genuine dialogue, mutual respect, and willingness to separate personal grief from political mistrust.





Until then, the question of who is truly dictating the burial impasse remains one of the most scrutinized and sensitive political mysteries in Zambia today.



By Chilufya Kasonde



Ilelanga News. November 22, 2025.