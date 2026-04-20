Who is Iran’s real ruler? The government or the IRGC?
According to media close to the IRGC, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi faced harsh criticism immediately after he announced the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
One thing we need to keep in mind — the Iranian government and the IRGC are not the same. Iran’s current president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is a reformist. Meaning, he came to power with assurances that he wants to compromise with the West. And Araghchi is part of his government.
We’ve seen this before too. During the war, even when Pezeshkian said to stop attacks in the Middle East, the IRGC didn’t listen. The same thing happened this time. Ignoring Araghchi, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard shut the Strait of Hormuz again.
From this, it’s clear that the words of the Iranian government carry relatively less weight — the real influence lies with the core leadership. Mujtaba Khamenei’s message has gotten more importance here.
The Muslim conquest of Persia, or the Arab conquest of Iran, occurred between 633 and 651, when the Rashidun Caliphate conquered the Sasanian Empire as part of the early Muslim conquests, which began under the Islamic prophet Muhammad in 627/628.
There were three empires: the Sasanian to the south, the Rashidun Caliphate to the north and the Bazantine empire to the west.
After conquering the Rashiduns the Sasanian brought Islam, allowed the natives to form a puppet state and controlled the country using Sharia law with the Ayatollah as chief religious leader who made all the decrees with his separate government, leading by religious Shia Islamic rule.
The puppet government had a rubber stamp Parliament and cabinet that was only allowed to interact with other nations on a political front and was permitted a limited latitude on superficial international engagements only. But for critical national and international issues, the moslems came in via the Ayatollah.
It is similar to what the Romans did to Israel in the Lord Jesus’s time except they sent governors like Pontius Pilate. Herod and his sons had superficial powers but the real authority was with the governors…though the latitude there was wider allowing their culture and Mosaic Judaism religion to be fully practiced.
In the case of Persia, which eventually became Iran, the Sasanians have imposed Islam and Sharia law.
It is for this reason that the original owners of the land are asking the USA and other westerners to rescue them, but doing it clandestinely for fear of reprisals.
So the IRGC is more powerful than the Iranian government and so whatever the government says at war times like now is inconsequential as it can be overturned by the Ayatollah and his team.
This war is a war for freedom. Trump is doing a noble job but receiving no assistance from NATO. Both America and Israel fear the possible escalation of world aggression by the islamists in Iran, their headquarters, if allowed to manufacture nuclear weapons. The same thing they did to Iran can be done to the whole world, that is what the Qu’ran stipulates…making the whole world Moslem..i.e. Shia Moslem.
The bible says in Genesis 16:12: “Ishmael will be a wild donkey of a man; his hand will be against every man and every man’s hand against him; and he will dwell in defiance of his brothers.
Sunni moslems are less radical in their pursuit of world conquest but the ultimate goal is the same.
So in short that is the situation in Persia.