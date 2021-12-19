WHO IS MWIYA MUSOKOTWANE?

Mwiya, son to Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, is behind the USD$1.5 billion-Nkwashi development project.

At 32, Mwiya is CEO and Founder of Thebe Investment Management Limited, which is behind the Nkhwashi project, Frontier Capital Partners and Class Guru.

Educational Background:

▪ Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration

with a Major in Finance, minor in Economics from

Richmond,the American International University in London.( 2006 – 2010)

▪ Master of Science in International Business Management from the University of Surrey

(2010 – 2011)

Thebe Investment Management Limited is the owner and developer of Nkwashi, a 3,100 acre mega-project in Lusaka, Zambia. Mwiya has generated over USD$1 million in cash flow. He employs over 100 people.

Background Story

He born in June 1989 in Zambia and is the son of Situmbeko Musokotwane, the former minister of finance.

In 2005 at the age of 16, He completed his secondary school education from Chengelo. He knew he wanted to be an entrepreneur after reading US billionaire Warren Buffet’s biography

In 2006 at the age of 17, he left for the United Kingdom where he completed a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s in international business.

At the age of 23, while pursuing his masters degree, he worked for a tech company while attempting to build his own tech startup which failed due to lack of funding. ￼

At 23, he had a dream to build a mega city, armed with lessons from the failed first business.

In 2012, He returned to Zambia where he worked for African Life Financial Service as an investment analyst. “I saw every job I worked as a step towards fulfilling my entrepreneurial ambitions,” he explained . “It was primarily about learning and not so much about employment.” After working for 2 years,He resigned to start his own company

In 2014, He Co-Founded Thebe Investment Management Limited with the help of his family.Thebe Investment Management is a leading Zambian private investment firm. The firm invests in Sub-Saharan real estate and proprietary venture strategies.

Mwiya is the brainchild behind Nkwashi, a $1.5 billion 3,100 acre development on the outskirts of Lusaka. Nkwashi is the largest development of its kind in Zambia and among Africa’s largest property developments. It is expected to have in excess of 60,000 residents upon completion. Thebe Investment Management is responsible for master-planning, developing, and managing Nkwashi.

He envisions it housing up to 100,000 residents and boasting two man-made dams, numerous schools, recreational centres, a business park and shopping mall.

The Musokotwane family purchased the land for Nkwashi around 16 years ago when it could only be accessed via a dirt road, a two-hour drive from Lusaka. Back then they used it as a ranch and small-scale coffee farm. But about five years ago the road to Nkwashi was developed into a highway.This reduced travel time from Lusaka to 30 minutes and opened up the land’s potential.

To date, about a third of Nkwashi’s 9,460 residential stands have been sold

As Co-Managing Partner,He is responsible for leading strategy, as well as the day to day management of the firm; including its investment portfolio.

In 2018, He Co-Founded Frontier Capital Partners. Frontier Capital Partners, an Africa focused private investment firm backed by leading US and African real estate investors.

In the same year, He also Co-Founded Class Guru. Class Guru is an EdTech firm that is the developer of an e-learning platform. Class Guru is committed to making high quality education as universally accessible and free as possible.

He was also acknowledged by Forbes Africa for his success and included him in their 2018 30 Under 30 list, which features Africa’s most promising young change-makers.

Work Experience

▪ Corporate Banking Intern at Citibank

May 2008 – Aug 2008

Interned in Citibank Zambia’s Corporate Banking Division. The role largely revolved around research, and due diligence.

▪ Financial Analyst at African Life Financial Services

September 2012 – June 2014

He was responsible for helping manage over US$400 million in assets under management, specifically the management of capital allocation across fixed income, equity, property and private equity asset classes. Whilst there, he developed new credit risk management systems and equity portfolio management tools.

▪ Member of Advisory Board for Center for Innovative Governance Research

Feb 2018 – Present

The Center for Innovative Governance Research is a public policy research organization dedicated to advancing human flourishing by improving governance worldwide.

In the next 5 years, He sees the company expand these projects to the rest of Africa. His past 5 years where all about consolidating his Zambian projects

What advice would you give a youth trying to pursue their dreams in Africa despite the conditions around them?

“No excuses, no regrets – take ownership of your life and the various decisions you make within it.

Build your passion – a passion is not as simple as something you like, it’s anything you work towards.

Network with the Right people and surround yourself with the Right Counsel”

He might have come from an influential family but his hard work,determination and focus has seen him build a legacy company that has revolutionized the real estate market.

– Mind Your Business