WHO IS PROTECTING THIS LAWLESSNESS AND DEFIANCE OF THE PRESIDENT’S DIRECTIVE AGAINST CADERISM?- Hon Don Mwenda

WHO IS PROTECTING THIS LAWLESSNESS AND DEFIANCE OF THE PRESIDENT’S DIRECTIVE AGAINST CADERISM?





To the Provincial Minister and UPND Provincial Chairman Hon Mwabashike Nkulukusa, Dr. Milner Mwanakampwe, the Permanent Secretary, the District Commissioner, and the Police Command in Central Province Kabwe in particular.





This message is not a request. It is a demand for immediate and uncompromised action.



The violent attack on Hon. Given Lubinda by some of our own youths is an embarrassment to the party and an insult to the President’s clear directive against caderism.





This nonsense must end today. Anyone involved must be fished out, exposed, and dealt with by the full force of the law no protection, no excuses, no internal shielding.





If we allow this culture of impunity to grow, then we must not deceive ourselves when the people punish us at the ballot in 2026.





Indiscipline has killed many parties before. It will kill ours too if we continue treating it with softness.





LET ME BE VERY CLEAR.



These youths acted on their own. They did not represent the party, and they did not act with the blessings of any responsible leadership.



Their actions were reckless, criminal, and politically suicidal.





TO MY FELLOW YOUTHS IN THE UPND.



Power is not permanent. The comfort you are enjoying today can disappear overnight if you continue abusing the party’s name. Others before you behaved this same way, and today they are forgotten, struggling, and full of regret.





Do not follow them. Discipline is the only thing that will keep us in power, not violence, not intimidation, not caderism.





TO OUR NATIONAL YOUTH CHAIRMAN.



These are your structures. These are your youths. This is the moment to show real leadership, not theory.





If we fail to act decisively now, we risk losing the confidence of the citizens who still believe in President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership and vision.





This matter requires a public demonstration of order, discipline, and accountability not statements, but visible action.





Let the nation see that UPND does not tolerate lawlessness from anyone, including its own members.



Yours in service.



Hon Don Mwenda