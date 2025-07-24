WHO IS THIS BOSS MENTIONED IN THE LEAKED CHABINGA AUDIO – CATHOLIC PRIEST ASKS



… says the leaked audio has the potential to strain diplomatic ties with the South African government





LAVUSHIMANDA, WEDNESDAY, JULY, 23, 2025



Catholic priest Fr. Martin Mwango says the leaked audio involving expelled Mafinga member of parliament Robert Chabinga and Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba where the two were discussing a plot to bribe the South African judges is damaging and has the potential to strain diplomatic ties with the South African government.





Speaking in an interview in Lavushimanda after meeting Citizens First President Harry Kalaba at Our Lady of Fatima parish in today, Fr. Mwango asked Government to name the ‘boss’ mentioned in the leaked audio.





He said the said ‘boss’ seems to be the masterminder in the plot to bribe the South African judges in the case involving late former President Edgar Lungu’s family and the Zambian government.





“The ‘boss’ seems to be the masterminder in this all thing, he has been appearing in most leaked audios, the case in point is the Jay Jay, Akafumba and now the Chabinga audio. This boss seems to be problematic. Who is this boss? Let him be known. We cant sort out our problems in Zambia without knowing who this ‘boss’ is, ” Fr. Mwango said.





“Our diplomatic relationship with the the South African Government has been tainted and the South African Government will never trust us again. It is sad sad that the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who is fighting corruption in his own ways is being attacked by a fellow member of SADC. I urge the SADC to add their voice to this because already our diplomatic relationship with some of our neighbors has been damaged,” he said.





And Fr. Mwango has asked the SADC region to intervene in the matter involving the burial of late former President Edgar Lungu adding that their silence is defeaning.



