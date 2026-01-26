🇿🇲 WHO REALLY EARNS THE MOST IN ZAMBIA? (MONTHLY PAY BREAKDOWN)
💼 MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT (MP)
➡️ K32,000 – K35,000 per month
(Includes allowances; many are non-taxable)
🏛️ PERMANENT SECRETARY (PS)
➡️ K50,000 – K60,000 per month
(Top civil servant, controls ministry budgets)
⚖️ JUDGES (High Court / Supreme Court)
➡️ K45,000 – K65,000 per month
🏥 SPECIALIST DOCTORS (Government)
➡️ K40,000 – K70,000 per month
⚡📡 CEOs OF STATE-OWNED COMPANIES (ZESCO, Zamtel, ZCCM-IH Subsidiaries)
➡️ K150,000 – K350,000+ per month
⛏️💰 PRIVATE SECTOR TOP EARNERS (Mining, Banking, Multinationals)
➡️ K80,000 – K300,000+ per month
📌 THE TRUTH:
• MPs are not the highest paid
• Permanent Secretaries earn more than MPs
• SOE CEOs and mining executives earn up to 10× more than MPs
• The real money is in executive management & scarce skills