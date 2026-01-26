🇿🇲 WHO REALLY EARNS THE MOST IN ZAMBIA? (MONTHLY PAY BREAKDOWN)



💼 MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT (MP)

➡️ K32,000 – K35,000 per month

(Includes allowances; many are non-taxable)





🏛️ PERMANENT SECRETARY (PS)

➡️ K50,000 – K60,000 per month

(Top civil servant, controls ministry budgets)





⚖️ JUDGES (High Court / Supreme Court)

➡️ K45,000 – K65,000 per month



🏥 SPECIALIST DOCTORS (Government)

➡️ K40,000 – K70,000 per month





⚡📡 CEOs OF STATE-OWNED COMPANIES (ZESCO, Zamtel, ZCCM-IH Subsidiaries)

➡️ K150,000 – K350,000+ per month



⛏️💰 PRIVATE SECTOR TOP EARNERS (Mining, Banking, Multinationals)

➡️ K80,000 – K300,000+ per month





📌 THE TRUTH:

• MPs are not the highest paid

• Permanent Secretaries earn more than MPs



• SOE CEOs and mining executives earn up to 10× more than MPs

• The real money is in executive management & scarce skills