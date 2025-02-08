Who Was Clayson Hamasaka Referring to When He Said, “These Idiots Shouldn’t Cry Human Rights When They Are Nabbed?”



By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma



Mr. Clayson Hamasaka, the State House Chief Communications Specialist, has once again exposed the arrogance and intolerance that has come to define the UPND government. In a shocking and reckless statement, he declared:





“These idiots shouldn’t cry human rights when they are nabbed.”



This is not just an offhand comment—it is a chilling reflection of a government that believes it can rule through fear, intimidation, and suppression of rights.



Who Exactly Was Hamasaka Referring To?



Was he targeting opposition leaders? Because we have seen the government weaponize law enforcement to silence and jail political opponents.





Was he referring to journalists and activists? Because those who dare expose corruption, misgovernance, and injustice are increasingly facing harassment, censorship, and unlawful arrests.



Or was he talking about ordinary Zambians? Because under this regime, anyone who questions the government is labeled an enemy.





No matter who he was addressing, the message is clear: This government does not tolerate dissent.



State House: A Fortress of Arrogance and Impunity



Instead of tackling the real issues facing Zambians—skyrocketing food prices, a crumbling economy, and rampant corruption—officials like Hamasaka have chosen to insult, threaten, and belittle the very people they are supposed to serve.



Does Hamasaka believe human rights are a privilege granted only to UPND supporters?





Does he think calling citizens “idiots” will silence their frustration?



Has he forgotten that democracy is built on debate, criticism, and accountability?



A government that fears its people is a government that has already lost legitimacy.



Human Rights Are Not Up for Debate



Hamasaka’s words reveal a deep-seated disregard for constitutional rights. Let’s make this clear:





✅ Arresting people for their political views is oppression.

✅ Silencing critics through intimidation is dictatorship.

✅ Using state institutions as weapons against citizens is abuse of power.



The government may believe it is untouchable today, but history has shown that those who trample on human rights always face the consequences.



Zambians Must Reject This Arrogance





This country belongs to the people—not to a few individuals in government who believe they are above accountability.



Hamasaka must be reminded that his job is to serve, not to insult. His statement is an insult to democracy and a slap in the face to every Zambian who believes in justice, fairness, and the rule of law.



If the UPND truly believes in democracy, it should start acting like one.





✔️ Listen to citizens, not insult them.

✔️ Defend human rights, not violate them.

✔️ Govern with humility, not arrogance.



Zambians, This Is Your Fight!



We cannot afford to be silent. The moment we allow this level of arrogance to go unchallenged, we open the door to even greater abuse of power.



Speak out. Stand up. Demand better. Because today, it’s an insult—tomorrow, it could be something far worse.





Zambia belongs to the people—not the politicians.