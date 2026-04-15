Who was Prime Minister?- Dickson Jere

Who was Prime Minister?

By Dickson Jere

A former UNIP veteran and former Minister reached out to me. He had read the article I penned on the ‘Benefits of Former Presidents and Vice Presidents Bill’ that is before Parliament. He explained the issue of UNIP Secretary General who was de facto number two to the President.

“But only Grey Zulu could be said to have had a position of number two as UNIP Secretary General,” he said.

Cabinet, he said, had approved a position of Secretary of State, which was actually tailor-made for Zulu and thus became number two in government by virtue of that decision. Simply, they created a government position away from the party. That is why Humphrey Mulemba – as UNIP Secretary General – had missed on my list.

Now, here is a problem.

The definition of Vice-President in the Bill says even those that occupied “position equivalent to that of Vice-President” will be entitled to the benefits since 1964. So, the equivalent position will be the Secretary General who was number two.

What about Prime Minister?

In terms of state protocol and ranking, Prime Minister was number three. That is why is 1991, we had Grey Zulu as Secretary General and Gen Malimba Masheke as Prime Minister. Zulu was top. So, it can be argued that this Bill does not cater for former Prime Ministers as per current draft. This must be clarified by way of proper drafting as opposed to leaving it vague and attract legal challenges in future

At Office of the Vice-President, they have listed all former Vice Presidents, Secretary Generals and Prime Ministers as if they held same or equivalent position. This needs legal clarity.

Anyway, I will be appearing before Parliamentary Committee next week and present my thoughts on this. There is need to be clear in what we are trying to do unlike leaving lucunas in the law.