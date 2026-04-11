Who will nullify their seats for Breaking the Constitution by Crossing the Floor?





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



The Republican Constitution is explicitly clear. When a member of parliament crosses the floor, their seat must be declared vacant.





Even in this late hour, those MPs that have crossed the floor muts have their seat declared vacant.





What may not be held is a by-election as the law forbids a by-election 180 days before the general elections.





But their seat must be declared vacant.



Article 72 (as amended in 2016 and 2025), the office of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member:





●Resigns from the political party that sponsored them for election.



●Joins another political party after being elected as an independent candidate.



●Is expelled from their sponsoring political party (subject to court confirmation).





Cleary what Independent MPs, Moses Moyo (Luangeni), Misheck Nyambose (Chasefu), and Patriotic Front MPs; Robert Chabinga (Mafinga), Sunday Chanda( Kanchibiya) and Davison Mungandu (Chama South) have broken the Constitution by officially crossing the floor.





Why is Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti constitutional delinquents and law breakers in the House?



Can we follow the Constitution please!