Who will pay for security and infrastructure upgrades done to Community House and affiliated structures?

#BanaBaabo~ Linda Banks writes ✍️ – A commentary on Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba's article.



The statement on the lips of some citizens, especially the opposition is- President Hichilema Has Risked His Private Residence for Forfeiture.





The concerns raised about the state’s expenditure on President Hakainde Hichilema’s private residence, Community House, echo a similar controversy in South Africa—the Nkandla scandal. Former President Jacob Zuma faced intense scrutiny when state resources were used to upgrade his private homestead, leading to legal battles and political fallout.





In Zambia, the decision by President Hichilema to remain at Community House rather than relocating to State House has brought about significant financial and security implications. As detailed in Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba’s statement, the state has reportedly invested in dedicated power lines, road expansions, a helicopter pad, and changes to national airspace management—all to accommodate Community House as a functional seat of power.





This raises critical governance questions: What are the legal and financial justifications for these expenditures? Who authorized them? And what precedent does this set for future administrations? If a sitting president chooses to operate from a private residence, effectively turning it into an alternative State House, should the state rightfully claim ownership or control over the property?





In South Africa, Zuma’s Nkandla upgrades were ruled as improper use of public funds, and he was ordered to repay some costs. If the Zambian government were to audit the expenses incurred on Community House, the findings could determine whether similar accountability measures are necessary.





More pressing, however, is the potential risk of forfeiture. If the state has significantly altered and invested in Community House for official use, a future government may argue that it has become state property—leading to legal battles over ownership.





This debate is not just about politics but about financial accountability, security protocol, and the broader implications of state expenditure on private property. Whether or not President Hichilema faces consequences for this decision, it remains a crucial issue for Zambia’s governance framework.