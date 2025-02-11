Whoopi Goldberg Alert Fans Over Weight Loss Drug Ad Using AI Version Of Her Face

Whoopi Goldberg has denied being the face behind a weight loss drug ad using an AI version of her face to promote the product on Instagram.

With artificial intelligence invoked now, no one is safe especially if you are a celebrity.

This has happened to Viola Davis, Morgan Freeman, and now Whoopi Goldberg. The talk show host is alerting her fans of a fake weight loss ad using her likeness on Instagram.

Whoopi said the ad used artificial intelligence to sell a drug she does not use. She revealed this on Wednesday during the morning’s airing of The View, stating that

“I’m giving everybody a heads-up. There is a phony weight loss ad floating around online, on Instagram, that has me [with an] AI mouth saying all kinds of stuff.”

Whoopi went on to mention that she doesn’t sell anything “unless I say, ‘Hey, it’s me, Whoopi.’ That’s how you know it’s me.”

Even though she did not mention which weight loss drug was using her likeness, Whoopi just noted the ad seemed to have used footage that happened to be her on CBS News Sunday Mornings and “melded it.”

“Do not indulge in this; do not look at this,” she continued.

“Just get rid of it, because I don’t know what it is. I had nothing to do with it, and I don’t want y’all thinking that this is coming from me.”

“That’s the problem with AI,” Goldberg said. “You don’t know who made it, but I’m telling you, it’s a lot of BS. Do not fall for it.”

This is happening because Whoopi Goldberg had already shared information about her weight loss journey in March 2024, in which she revealed that she used Mounjaro to lose weight.

Her revelation came after Oprah Winfrey’s ABC Special Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution, which was a follow-up to Winfrey’s reveal that she, too, was using a weight loss drug.

“One of the things that’s helped me drop the weight was the Mounjaro,” Goldberg said at the time. “That’s what I used.”

However, during a discussion that follows with the rest of her co-hosts, Whoopi decided to advocate for the health benefits of using drugs to manage one’s weight.

He went on to indicate that obesity should be seen as a medical condition that deserves to be treated.