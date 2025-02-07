Whoopi Goldberg Condemns Author Criticising Beyoncé’s Grammy Victory

Television personality Whoopi Goldberg would not tolerate people criticizing Beyoncé after she was decorated at the 67th Grammys.

This year, Beyoncé beat competition from Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and won the awards for Best Country Album and Album Of The Year for her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter.

Following the recognition, an author named Raymond Arroyo was said to have appeared on a Fox News show suggesting that the celebrated songstress did not qualify for the award.

He was quoted saying Beyoncé’s wins were a “ridiculous outcome that has nothing to do with the country audience or the country musicians.”

“The country artists are not really happy about this…I’m gonna put this in some context…Dolly Parton has 10 Grammys. Frank Sinatra had 11 Grammys…Beyoncé has 35. How is that possibly commensurate with that talent? I mean come on,” the writer was quoted saying.

According to Arroyo, Beyoncé won because “everybody votes in every genre,” including Lady Gaga’s “cat sitter.” However, Ms Goldberg did not take the comments lightly when she appeared on another television program.

“Sir, are you aware that you have to be in the music industry to be a Grammy voter? So, the cat sitter can’t just vote,” she stated and also justified why Beyonce has more awards compared with other musicians.

She stated: “Are you aware that when the Grammys began in 1959, there were only 28 categories, now there are 94?…Listen, man. You can’t do that. She earned it.”

“You want to hold on to country music like white people didn’t also buy her country album. Come on, man! People voted for it. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t. Same with the Oscars. Sit down!” the top actor added.

Beyoncé received 11 nominations for the 67th Grammys. She is known as the most nominated artist in Grammy history and also holds the record for the most Grammy wins of 35.

The recognition on February 2, 2025, also made her the first Black woman to win the Best Country Album award.

She is expected to embark on her ‘Cowboy Carter’ world tour later this year. Organisers say tickets for the US and UK and European shows will start selling early, before the general sale on February 14, 2025.