Why 55 more constituencies? Where are these constituencies- Hon. Mutotwe  Kafwaya

Lunte Lawmaker Hon. Mutotwe L. Kafwaya writes:::



ASSESS UPND’S CREDIBILITY ON DELIMITATION.



Why 55 more constituencies? Where are these constituencies.





For some of us who know that UPND cannot be trusted. We can just pass and speak louder of our long held conviction that UPND is both not credible and not accountable.





For those who still doubt this position, here is a tip for you to check them for those qualities;



UPND has published a constitutional amendment bill No. 7 of 2025 showing that they want to add fifty five (55) constituencies. Where has this number come from? Is this the number in the 2019 delimitation report from ECZ?





I challenge UPND to prove their credibility by first stating which delimitation report contains a recommendation of adding 55 constituencies and secondly publish that delimitation report for public consumption.





UPND cannot create constituencies before ECZ makes a report. And ECZ cannot go to manufacture a report after constituencies are created.





The latest ECZ report on delimitation which exists in this republic is the 2019 one. This is the only report that UPND could have used. Please UPND go ahead and publish the 2019 delimitation report so that people can confirm that the 55 constituency addition was recommended by ECZ.





Show that you’re not up-hazard in coming up with 55 constituency addition. Show some minimum credibility and accountability for your own good, knowing that people everywhere now know you as a group of people that lacks integrity and accountability.





It may also help your image to tell the nation of where you got the recommendation to add 20 women, 12 youths and 3 people with disability. Which stakeholders made this recommendations? Kindly consider publishing these details.





Meanwhile the of Kazungula are really suffering. I went there, saw it for myself. CDF has failed to rehabilitate the Mulobezi/Livingstone rail line there. CDF has failed to make a road there. CDF has failed to take communication there. It is a disaster!



MK27.05.2025