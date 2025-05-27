WHY A WAVE OF INDEPENDENT MPS WILL SHAKE UP 2026

THE REVOLT HAS ALREADY BEGUN.





In living rooms, market stalls, bus stops, and WhatsApp groups across Zambia, a quiet revolution is brewing and it’s not led by party slogans or recycled manifestos.



It’s driven by raw frustrātion, deep betrāyal, and a huñger for something real.



2026 won’t be business as usual.





1. VOTERS ARE TIRED OF THE SAME OLD LIES



Zambians are fed up. The ruling parties promise the moon and deliver potholes. The opposition shouts but seldom shows substance. People want leadership, not loudspeakers. And that’s where independents step in unfiltered, unbought, and untamed.





2. DEVELOPMENT OVER PARTY PUPPETS



Let’s be honest: party-affiliated MPs often become mouthpieces, not changemakers. Communities are waking up. They want someone who shows up, not just during campaigns but when the borehole breaks, when school desks are missing, and when hospitals run dry. Independents are becoming symbols of direct accountability and homegrown solutions.





3. PARTY PRIMARIES: A C0RRUPTION CIRCUS



Ask around. Many credible and hardworking aspirants never make it past party primaries not because they’re weak, but because they won’t play dirty politics or pay to play. These sidelined warriors are turning to independent platforms and their followers are loyal, fierce, and growing.





4. YOUTH ARE BACKING PEOPLE, NOT PARTIES



The 2026 voter isn’t just older they’re smarter, añgrier, and more strategic. Young people are ditching party colors for candidates with character. Civil society groups are rallying behind issue-based campaigns. It’s no longer about who you know in the party it’s about what you’ve done for the people.





2026 will be a political earthquake.



The ground is already shaking.



Independents won’t just win they’ll rewrite the rules.





By Augustine Mwewa



Bahati Constituency aspiring Member of Parliament