WHY ARE AFRICANS HATING MOROCCO — THE COUNTRY THAT IS LITERALLY BUILDING AFRICA?



By TruVision Africa | Pan-African Desk



While you were sleeping, King Mohammed VI of Morocco was canceling the debts of Africa’s poorest nations. While some Africans were online throwing hate, Morocco was building gas pipelines with Nigeria, shipping fertilizer factories to Ethiopia, and opening its Atlantic ports to give Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso — landlocked nations — a door to the world.





And what does Morocco get in return from fellow Africans?



Hate. Rejection. “You’re not really African.”



This is the most dangerous disease on this continent — and it has nothing to do with poverty or colonialism. It is us. It is our own minds still colonized, still divided, still doing the West’s job for free.





After the AFCON final, Morocco lost. Their fans were attacked. Their players were disrespected. And King Mohammed VI stood up with more dignity than his attackers ever could — and called for African brotherhood. That is the character of a leader. That is the character of a nation that sees itself as AFRICAN.





The question is — do we see them?



Morocco rejoined the African Union. Morocco is co-hosting the 2030 World Cup on African soil. Morocco’s king has invested more in sub-Saharan Africa than most African presidents invest in their own people. And we want to debate whether Moroccans are African enough?





No. That debate is over.



Morocco is Africa. And any African still spreading division while this king is building bridges across the Sahara — needs to look in the mirror and ask who they are really fighting for.